Culprits should be hanged: Kathua rape victim's father

[India] Apr 13(ANI): The father of the eight-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, said that the culprits should be "hanged till death".

Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said, "I miss my daughter every day. Those responsible for killing my daughter should be hanged till death."

Demanding action against the accused in the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a candlelight vigil at India Gate yesterday night.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that the state government would bring a new law to make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors.

Kathua MLA Rajiv Jasrotia has been missing since two days after being questioned about the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in his constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. The minor girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim Bakarwal community, was abducted on January 10. She was reportedly held in captivity for a week by the accused in a small village temple in the district. She was kept sedated and sexually assaulted once again before she was bludgeoned to death. (ANI)