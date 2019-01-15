Culture of wastage of public money should end: PM Modi

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the culture of wasting public money should end.

Addressing the public at the inauguration of the Kollam bypass, the Prime Minister said that through PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) the government is accelerating projects and overcoming problems.

"I was surprised to see that some projects are delayed by 20 to 30 years. Till now, I have reviewed more than 250 projects worth approximately 12 lakh crore rupees under PRAGATI. We decided that this culture of wastage of public money cannot continue. Through PRAGATI, we've often seen infrastructure projects get stalled for various reasons. Public money is wasted due to cost and time over-runs. We decided that this culture of wastage of public money can't continue. Through PRAGATI, we're accelerating projects and overcoming problems," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Emphasing on the need for transport facilities, he said: "When we construct roads and bridges, we do not only connect towns and villages. We also connect aspirations with achievements, optimism with opportunities and hope with happiness." Heaping praises on his Government, the Prime Minister said: "When we formed government, only 56 per cent of rural habitations were connected by a road. Today more than 90 per cent of rural habitations are connected by a road. From national highways to rural roads, pace of construction has almost doubled as compared to the previous government." (ANI)