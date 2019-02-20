Curfew in Jammu: Students, parents raise concern over rescheduling of exams

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Students and parents on Wednesday expressed concern over the shutdown of educational institutions in Jammu as curfew entered the sixth day following incidents of violence.

On February 15, curfew was clamped in the entire Jammu city after massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence broke out over the terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

On Tuesday, Director of School Education in Jammu announced that examinations for students of Class 8 and 9 in Jammu, that were scheduled to be held on February 20, were postponed. Speaking to ANI on the same, Muskan, a student, said: "Curfew was imposed here following Pulwama attack. It has already been 5 days. We are facing a lot of struggle because we have to prepare for our exams again as the education department has postponed examination of students from class 8th to 10th. There is a possibility of a new date sheet, but that is very unclear." Similar concerns were raised by another student, Tanu, who said, "We can't go out due to curfew, we have to prepare all over again for the examinations. The administration should do something." "Curfew should be abrogated as soon as possible. Not just students, we are also stressed as education is a primal part of a child's growth," said a parent, Sushma Gupta. (ANI)