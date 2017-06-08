Curfew likely to be lifted tomorrow in violence-hit Mandsaur

[India], June 8 (ANI): Mandsaur District Collector Om Prakash Srivastava has assured that the curfew would be relaxed for longer hours tomorrow in the violence-hit district .

"Curfew would be relaxed for longer hours tomorrow. ATMs will be opened, milk, petrol and diesel availability will also be ensured," Srivastava told ANI.

Collector said that the police are registering an FIR's against the accused who vandalized the public property and created rukus.

"We are registering the FIR on those who vandalized the public property in this incident and created ruckus," he said.

Curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Thursday evening. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the deaths of five farmers during the recent agitation. He said he has announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed and Rs. 5 lakh for those injured in the violence. Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also been imposed. The Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has been facing a tense situation with farmers protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met. This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in police firing. Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests and a curfew was reportedly imposed. (ANI)