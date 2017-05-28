Curfew, restrictions in Kashmir to prevent violence

Srinagar: The authorities on Sunday clamped curfew and imposed restrictions in the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order and prevent violence, an official said.

Though the authorities said curfew would be imposed only in seven police station areas of Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, M.R. Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma in Srinagar on Sunday, the city was virtually sealed in the morning to prevent all kinds of vehicular movement.

Heavy deployment of security forces was made in the old city areas of Srinagar to prevent violence.

One person was killed and 40 others were injured in violent clashes between the stone-pelters and security forces on Saturday. One protester was killed when protesters tried to breach the cordon of security forces in Saimoh village on Saturday where Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmed Bhat. and his accomplice were trapped. In clashes at other place, 40 people including 28 protesters and 12 security men were injured. Out of the injured protesters eight are being treated for bullet injuries while seven have suffered pellet injuries and are admitted to different hospitals in Srinagar. Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Ganderbal, Badgam, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir while in south Kashmir, the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian saw unprecedented security arrangements in place to ensure minimum attendance at Bhat's funeral prayers. Bhat was buried on late Saturday evening in his ancestral graveyard in Rathsun, a village in Tral tehsil. His funeral prayers (Fateha) have been scheduled on Sunday to ensure people's participation. People in hundreds had arrived on Saturday from different places of south Kashmir to attend the burial of Sabzar and Faizan who were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Saimoh village. The authorities have suspended internet services on mobile phones on Saturday in addition to suspension of outgoing call facility on prepaid mobile phones. On Sunday morning, call facility, incoming and outgoing, have been suspended on all mobile phones whether post paid and prepaid. Only postpaid BSNL mobile phones are working at the moment. Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have been suspended. Civil service (judicial) exam scheduled on Sunday has been cancelled. All educational institutions have been ordered to remain closed on Monday in the Kashmir Valley. The separatists have called for a protest shutdown on Sunday and Monday. They have appealed people to march to Tral town on May 30 to offer funeral prayers and show solidarity with the slain Hizbul commander and his accomplice, both of whom belonged to Rathsuna village of Tral tehsil.