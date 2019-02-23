Currency notes showered at a function organized to pay homage to Pulwama martyrs in presence of Congress leaders

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Congress workers showered notes at Congress leader Virendra Rawat, son of former chief minister Harish Rawat, and a Qawwali singer at a function organized to pay homage to Pulwama martyrs here on Friday night.

In the video, a few persons can be seen showering the money on the Qawwali artist while the Congress leader Virendra Rawat is seen standing beside them and smiling.

"It was a program organised to pay tributes to the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama terrorist attack. It was an effort to awaken the lion with a 56-inch chest. The PM should take action to silence the enemy," said Rawat.

"Rahul Gandhi has said that people are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Pulwama attack but the Prime Minister must do something. Our soldiers are being killed in Pulwama and death of soldiers is on the rise," said Rawat. "This is a function to pay homage to the Pulwama martyrs and it started with the 'shrandhanjali' sabha," said Rawat. (ANI)