Current MP govt cannot run metro: Babulal Gaur

[India] Mar. 15 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur on Wednesday said, "current Madhya Pradesh (MP) government will never be able to run the Metro".

"I asked them if they had taken services of E Sreedharan (Former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chief) in making detailed project report (DPR), what is the point of taking his advice after construction of the Metro. Current MP govt will never be able to run the Metro," said Babulal Gaur.

Gaur added that as fresh guidelines for metro projects have been issued therefore the state cabinet would have to work in accordance with the new guidelines right from the start which in turn would delay it.(ANI)