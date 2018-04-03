Current RPA Act to prevail in K'taka polls

[India], Apr 3 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that all present provisions provided in the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951 will prevail in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election.

The Commission underlined that these provisions shall prevail till the time the high-level Committee formed to look into the matter of regulation on the display of election matter files its report

Apart from senior officials of the Election Commission, a representative from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the Press Council of India and News Broadcasters Association will be the members of this committee.

The prime motive of this committee is to examine the present provisions of Section 126 and other related Sections of the RPA, 1951 and identify difficulties to regulate the violation of the said provisions of the act and suggest the necessary amendment for the same. The commission will consider the reports of the Committee as soon as it will be submitted to them and the same will be forwarded to the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Center for making necessary amendments in the present provisions of Section 26 and other related Sections of the RP Act 1951. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)