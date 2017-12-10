Curtain raiser for Vijay Diwas celebrations held in Kolkata

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): A curtain raiser for the forthcoming Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata was held at Fort William on Sunday.

Addressing the media persons at the event, Major General R Nagraj VSM, MGGS, HQ Eastern Command, brought out the importance of celebrating Vijay Diwas and briefed in detail about the events planned by the Eastern Command to mark the occasion.

A host of events has been scheduled for the celebrations at Kolkata that include a military band concert at Princep Ghat, a horse show, and helicopter fight display.

Besides, there would be events at which the Mukti Jodhas or the freedom fighters of Bangladesh and Indian war veterans would narrate their stories and experiences of the bygone era. These events would be spread over a period of three days starting December 14. On December 16, wreaths would be laid at the Vijay Smarak or the Victory Memorial by members of both countries. The Vijay Smarak was built not only to commemorate the victory of the Indian forces but also to serve as a mark of respect in memory of those who paid the ultimate price for that victory. During all important events at Eastern Command, the wreaths are laid at the Vijay Smarak. Each year at Eastern Command, Kolkata, Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan during the 1971 War that eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16. Vijay Diwas is celebrated in India and in Bangladesh simultaneously and every year, reciprocal visits by delegations from both countries, consisting of military personnel, political leadership, and war veterans, are conducted. (ANI)