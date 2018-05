[India], May 12 (ANI): Customs officers have seized a 200-year-old East India Company's tracker telescope from Guwahati's Kahilipara area.

The telescope was seized on May 9 from a person who was looking for a buyer for it from Bhutan, according to official sources.

A case has been registered under Customs Act and Antiquities and Treasures Act 1972 in this regard.

The Archaeological Survey of India is examining to ascertain the genuineness of the antique telescope. (ANI)