'Cut from list': Shashi Tharoor says not allowed into temple with Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has alleged that he and other local leaders were not allowed to enter Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kerala visit on Tuesday.

In an attack on Twitter, Tharoor, who is member of parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, accused the Prime Minister's Office of striking their names from the list of people allowed in the temple when the PM was there.

"Received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram for the unveiling of a plaque of the Swadesh Darshan project. But when the local MP, MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) and mayor were to enter the temple with him for darshan, we learned that the PMO had cut us from the list," he tweeted.

PM Modi visited Kerala on Tuesday. He offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. Governor Justice P Sathasivam and state Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran accompanied PM Modi inside the temple. Shashi Thaoor is one of the most bitter critics of PM Modi and his government's policy. He has been attacking the government on a host of issues including the implementation of GST and the 2016 note ban. He recently called PM Modi's party a sinking ship. Shashi Thaoor is one of the most bitter critics of PM Modi and his government's policy. He has been attacking the government on a host of issues including the implementation of GST and the 2016 note ban. He recently called PM Modi's party a sinking ship.