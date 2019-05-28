CWC to meet in 4 days to debate leadership issue

New Delhi: With Congress president Rahul Gandhi insisting that his offer of resignation be accepted in the wake of party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Working Committee is likely to meet again in the next four days to take stock of the situation and discuss the leadership issue.

The Congress has been in a crisis over Rahul Gandhi's offer to step down with the CWC expected to discuss his possible successor if he does not relent from his stance of stepping down.

The move to convene the CWC comes in the wake of a string of resignations by Congress state party chiefs who took moral responsibility of the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

It is learnt that Rahul Gandhi has conveyed that he has not changed his mind to quit. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are also learnt to have come to terms with his view that there should be a change of guard though they have been of the view that the blame for defeat cannot be put on one person. Sources said the CWC, the party's top decision-making body, is also likely to look at the structural reforms needed by the party. Sources said the CWC, the party's top decision-making body, is also likely to look at the structural reforms needed by the party. There is also a view in the Congress that Gandhi is sending a clear message to the old guard by holding out because there should be full freedom in decision-making. There is also a view in the Congress that Gandhi is sending a clear message to the old guard by holding out because there should be full freedom in decision-making. Sources said Rahul Gandhi did not give appointment to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in an apparent snub to him. The Congress President was not keen on Gehlot seeking ticket for his son. Gandhi is also learnt to have declined other appointments including of newly-eleced MPs who wanted to see him. Sources said Rahul Gandhi did not give appointment to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in an apparent snub to him. The Congress President was not keen on Gehlot seeking ticket for his son. Gandhi is also learnt to have declined other appointments including of newly-eleced MPs who wanted to see him. Various suggestions are floating about how to get over the present crisis and rejuvenate the party. There was a talk in the party circles about a presidium system, a presidium is a committee or a council that collectively administers alongside an individual president or in place of him and makes important decisions.