CWC to meet on Monday, set ball rolling for Rahul's elevation

New Delhi: Congress party's highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), will meet on Monday to chart out the schedule for the election of the Congress President, that will see the elevation of Vice President Rahul Gandhi to the party's top post.

The meeting will be held a day after the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on November 19. The meeting will be held at 10:30 AM.

The CWC will decide on the schedule for the election of the Congress President, including the date for filing of nomination and the election.

On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files his/her nomination against Gandhi, then he will be declared President unopposed. The party has time till December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission. The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.