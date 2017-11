[India], Nov. 18 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on Monday at 10.30 am to discuss the schedule of the party president election.

Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the Congress president has been expected for a while now.

Several Congress leaders have directly or indirectly indicated that Rahul would soon take over the party.

Earlier on October 13, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also hinted that Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party chief 'will be done soon'. (ANI)