CWG 2018: Weightlifter Rahul felicitated by Chandrababu Naidu

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday felicitated gold medal weightlifter Ragala Venkat Rahul for his performance at Commonwealth Games 2018.

Naidu awarded a cheque of Rs. 50 lakh to 21-year-old gold medalist and appreciated him for his hard work. He also felicitated the weightlifter's coach and his father by awarding Rs. 10 lakh to the coach, a plot for a house to Rahul's family and a job and assured Group I job once Rahul wins a gold medal in 2020 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Rahul's father Madhu, who was also a weightlifter, asked the chief minister in setting up a weightlifting coaching centre at Stuartpuram (his native place).

However, Rahul dedicated the gold medal to his demised mother and said "my aim is to win a gold medal in 2020 Olympic."

Rahul hails from a poor tribal community in Stuartpuram in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)