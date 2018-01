[India], Jan. 28 (ANI): A chain snatcher, wanted in 18 cases, was apprehended by Cyberabad police on Saturday.

Amol Bala Saheb Shinde, a native of Maharashtra, was nabbed by Hyderabad and Cyberabad police said the officials.

The police recovered 47 tulas of gold and one bike worth Rs. 15 lakh from his possession.

He has also been arrested earlier as well, while a shoot order was issued against him two years ago. (ANI)