Cyberspace must not become playground for terrorists, radicals: PM Modi

[India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the importance of cyber security and said digital space should not become a hunting ground for terrorists and radicals.

"Nations must take responsibility to ensure that the digital space does not become a playground for the dark forces of terrorism and radicalization," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after inaugurating the the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) in New Delhi today.

At the conference, he also highlighted how the government was using technology to establish a level playing field for all and prevent leakage of funds for the poor.

"Digital technology has emerged as a great enabler. It has paved the way for efficient service delivery and governance. We are using mobile power or M-power to empower our citizens," he said.

"Through better targeting of subsidies, the JAM Yojana; JAM (short for Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity has prevented leakages to the tune of nearly ten billion dollars so far. Cyberspace remains a key area for innovation. Our startups today are looking to provide solutions to everyday problems and improving lives," he said.

The event has been divided into four broad themes - Cyber4growth, Cyber4Digital Inclusion, Cyber4Diplomacy and Cyber4Security.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pitched it to say, "The citizens' right of accessing the Internet is non-negotiable and the government will not allow any company to restrict people's entry to the worldwide web. Also, the government did not allow social networking giant Facebook's Free Basics programme because it offered access to select Internet services".

Resonating similar views, Union Minister of State for Tourism and IT K.J. Alphons said "Organising such conference is important for the nation. Especially, conducting discussions on anti-national elements, terrorism, cyber crime and many more."

Echoing similar view, Ghana's Minister of Communications, Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful asserted that "this two-day Global Conference will not just cater to cyber crime and terrorism but will also help the third world countries like Ghana, Afghanistan and other from these issues. Our discussions will mainly deal on how to combat them all".

Finally, Minister of Post, Telecommunication and IT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak came out in support of the summit and stated that "this was an important conference which had to be held soon. Currently, social media comes with an opportunity for advancement and also a double edged sword. Through these summits, countries can sit, talk and discuses on how to combat all negative happenings in the nation."

Over 10,000 participants from 100 countries are taking part in the two-day conference, which is being held in India for the first time. (ANI)