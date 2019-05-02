Cyclone Fani: 10,000 villages likely to be affected in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: About ten thousand villages and 52 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm Fani, which is likely to hit the Odisha coast during the forenoon on Friday, said an official on Thursday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and reviewed the preparedness to tackle the cyclone.

Chief secretary A.P. Padhi and SRC Bishnupada Sethi briefed the Chief Minister that about ten thousand villages and fifty two ULBs are likely to be affected.

Patnaik appealed to people to remain indoor when the cyclone crosses the coast and said all arrangements have been made keeping in view the safety and security of people. The chief secretary said the cyclone is likely to make landfall in Puri city or nearby areas. All educational institutions and offices including government and private have been asked to remain closed in 11 districts, said Padhi. They are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balsore and Bhadrak. The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has cancelled 147 trains due to the cyclone. These apart, two trains will be cancelled partially, One Train to be diverted and One Train to be resumed after reviewing the situation, said an ECoR statement. After train services, flight services have also been cancelled at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in view of extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. There will be no flight operation from midnight today for next 24 hours, informed the airport authority. The port operations have also been cancelled in the state due to the cyclone Fani. "Gopalpur Port operation will stand suspended till condition improves. After the assessment, port operation will resume, informed Jagdish Chandra Rout, Associate Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Communication), Gopalpur Port Limited. The landfall will start between 8 am to 10 am and continue up to 12 noon on 3rd May, said the SRC. The cyclone is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, around Puri on 3rd May forenoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph, said IMD. Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt with relief material and medical teams have been deployed to commence rescue operation as soon as the cyclone crosses coast. Aircraft have been kept standby for immediate deployment to carry out aerial survey as soon as the cyclone crosses coast to assess the impact of the cyclone and aid in rescue operation. Helicopters are also kept standby for joining in the rescue operation and for air dropping of relief material when required.A The Energy Department has decided that power supply will be disconnected when the wind speed reaches 50 km per hour as a precautionary measure for the safety of people. The health department has deputed 302 rapid response teams comprising one medical officer and pharmacist and opened 936 medical relief camps in the affected districts.