Cyclone Fani: Air India resumes operation at Kolkata Airport

[West Bengal], May 4 (ANI): Air India on Saturday announces the recommencement of operation from 9.45 am at Kolkata Airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the cancellation of all flights to and from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports due to cyclone Fani on Thursday.

The National carrier also stepped forward to help residents of Odisha affected by the Cyclone Fani and has decided to ship free of cost relief material to cyclone-affected areas by any NGO/ Civil society/ Self Help Group etc.

After wreaking havoc at the Puri, Bhubaneswar and other parts in Odisha on Friday, cyclonic storm Fani made landfall in West Bengal early on Saturday. Rain lashed Kolkata and other coastal towns in West Bengal. According to IMD the cyclone will weaken and move into Bangladesh by noon. "Severe Cyclone FANI weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 0530 IST of 4th May. To weaken into Deep Depression and move into Bangladesh by noon," tweeted IMD. (ANI)