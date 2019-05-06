Cyclone Fani: Dalai Lama donates Rs 10 lakhs to Odisha for relief work

[India], May 6 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has donated Rs 10 lakhs for restoration and relief work in areas affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Dalai Lama said, "I appreciate that relief efforts are underway and that everything possible is being done to help those affected. As a remark of solidarity with the people of Odisha, I am donating Rs 10 lakhs from the Dalai Lama Trust to the efforts to provide relief and rebuild."

Dalai Lama offered his condolences to those families who have lost their loved ones. He also appreciated the "efficient precautions" Patnaik and his government have taken to evacuate people. Cyclone Fani lashed Odisha on Friday, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph. The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the Odisha government. (ANI)