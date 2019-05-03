Cyclone fani hits Odisha with wind speeds of 200kmph

Puri, Odisha: The landfall process of the most severe cyclone Fani that killed 10,000 people in Odisha began on Friday morning with strong winds and rain hitting Puri district in Odisha. Strong winds have also hit Bhubaneswar.

"ESCS FANI about 25 km SSW of Puri at 0830 IST. To cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur Chandbali close to Puri during 0800-1100 IST. Landfall started at 0800 hrs IST. Part of eye lies over land at 0830. Entire process of eye entering into land will be completed in next 2 hrs," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet it said, "Current wind speed of the cyclone is 175-185 kmph gusting to 195 kmph. Puri reported maximum sustained wind speed of 142 kmph gusting to 174 kmph at 7.30 hours today."

Over 11 lakh people evacuated:

In the wake of the cyclonic storm, the Odisha administration has evacuated over 11 lakh people from the vulnerable districts since Thursday. More than 3 lakh people have been evacuated from Ganjam district alone, followed by 1.3 lakh from Puri district where landfall is expected. About 5000 kitchens are operating to serve people in shelters.

The IMD has warned of a storm surge of about 1.5 metres which may inundate low-lying coastal areas of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts at the time of landfall. The government said that 10,000 villages and 52 towns located in nine districts in Odisha will be affected.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri during forenoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph.

Impacted areas:

Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are badly affected due to Cyclone Fani.

More trains cancelled:

All flights to and from Kolkata have been cancelled until tomorrow morning in view of the impending severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' threat over the Bay of Bengal.

Andhra Pradesh on high alert:

As rough sea weather conditions prevail in Bhadrak in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, which is the adjoining state, is also on high alert for any aftermath triggered by the cyclone fani.

Andhra Pradesh: People take refuge in a shelter in Ichchapuram town of Srikakulam district. Some houses were damaged in the rain and wind experienced by the district today. IMD says the system influence will be prevalent in Srikakulam for next 12 hours. #CycloneFani

Mamata cancels all events to monitor situation:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took to Twitter to inform that she has cancelled all her election rallies for the next two days in the wake of 'impending' Cyclone Fani in her home state. "Have cancelled my rallies for the next 48 hours because of what could be an impending disaster #CyclonicStormFANI We are monitoring the situation 24x7 and doing all it takes. I appeal to all people to cooperate. Be alert, take care and stay safe for the next two days," she tweeted.

541 pregnant women shifted to hospitals:

As many as 3,01,460 people have been evacuated from the district so far and 541 pregnant women have been shifted to hospitals safely. Fishermen in Penthakata village of Puri have left their houses for relief centers.

District Magistrate, Ganjam (Odisha): 301460 people evacuated. 541 pregnant women shifted to hospital safely. #CycloneFani

Reach out here:

The home ministry has set up a control room and anyone who needs assistance or updates on Cyclone Fani can call on the helpline number 1938.