Cyclone Fani: Naval Dornier Aircraft conducts aerial survey in Odisha

May 3 (ANI): To assess the impact of cyclone Fani in Odisha, an aerial survey was conducted by the Naval Dornier Aircraft.

The aerial survey observed extensive devastation to vegetation in many places around Puri, read a statement.

"A large number of trees and electric poles were found uprooted, creating road blocks in the city limits of Puri. Roof top of Puri Railway Station was found to be blown off. Large scale water inundation was observed in many, particularly in low lying areas between Puri and Chilka Lake," it further stated.

The Dornier crew observed very strong winds of nearly 50 knots during the sortie. The footage of the aerial survey is being shared with the state administration officials for planning relief and rehabilitation activities, the statement said. The Centre has released Rs 1000 crores in advance to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by cyclone Fani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Cyclone Fani on Friday lashed Odisha, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching speed of 200 kmph, and left three persons dead besides over 160 injured. The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the Odisha government. (ANI)