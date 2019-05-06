Cyclone Fani: PM Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha

[India], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the loss and destruction in areas affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

He was received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief M Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

All the three joined PM Modi in his aerial survey.

Cyclone Fani lashed Odisha on Friday, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph.

The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the Odisha government.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier announced that the Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by cyclone Fani. On Sunday the PM had posted on his official Twitter handle: "Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway." On Sunday National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the Cabinet Secretary P. K. Sinha reviewed relief measures in the Cyclone Fani affected areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh with the states and central ministries and agencies concerned. (ANI)