Cyclone Fani: Pradhan visits Puri, urges all to help rebuild Odisha

[India], May 5 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited the affected areas in Puri that was recently ravaged by cyclone Fani.

"I came to Puri today morning. The city has been severely affected. It has to be rebuilt. Apart from Puri, 10 to 11 districts have been affected. We stand with those affected at this time. All should come forward to rebuild Odisha," Pradhan told ANI.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in touch with authorities in the wake of the cyclone and assured that all necessary assistance was being given.

"The Prime Minister also spoke to me, Chief Minister and Governor to know about the situation. He has assured that all necessary assistance would be given," Pradhan said. The severe cyclonic storm Fani, with a wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph, made landfall at Puri coast on May 3. The cyclone also triggered heavy rainfall in the state. It left at least three people dead and over 160 injured along with leaving behind a trail of destructions that included damaged houses, uprooted trees and electricity poles. Rescue and relief operations have been mounted on a massive scale in Odisha in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the cyclone. On May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government released Rs 1000 crores in advance to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by cyclone Fani. (ANI)