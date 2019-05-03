Cyclone Fani: Students ask govt to change NEET date

NEET 2019: On account of the severe cyclonic storm Fani that hit Odisha on Friday morning, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to change the examination centres for upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 in the state.

The NTA has already changed the examination date in many states due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and according to the NEET 2019 schedule, the written test will be conducted on 5 May across several centres.

More students appear for NEET this year:

Over 15 lakh students have applied for the competitive exam for admission to medical courses in India and abroad. This is higher than the 13 lakh candidates who applied for NEET in 2018. Cyclone Fani: Students' dream shattered: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Goa president, Ahraz Mulla has written a letter to the President, Prime Minister and Union HRD ministry -- requesting them to postpone NEET exam, in view of difficulties faced by students due to cyclone 'Fani' in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. "NEET exam for medical entrance needs a lot of concentration and dedication with the preparation of at least 2 years. The cyclone FANI that has reached the coastal belt of East India has created destruction, with no power supply and other unavailability of other basic needs," the letter reads. "The students have dedicated 2 years to clear this test, but due to the cyclone it would not be right to conduct this test for the entire country considering the fact that it is an All India Exam with admission based on merit," the letter further stated. The exam is scheduled for May 5. How to download your NEET 2019 admit card: Candidates appearing for NEET 2019 examination are advised to download the revised NEET 2019 admit card which will carry details of the 2019 NEET exam centres, address and the code. Students can log on to ntaneet.nic.in for the NEET 2019 admit card. Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in Step 2: Click on the 'download admit card' link Step 3: Enter your registration number to log in on the new window that opens Step 5: Your NEET 2019 admit card will appear on your screen Step 6: Download your admit card and take a print out