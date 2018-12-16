Cyclone Gaja, Titli to be taken up in Upper House on Tuesday

The Calling Attention notice by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Vasudevan Maitreyan and others on cyclone Gaja and Titli is scheduled to be taken up in the Upper House on Tuesday.

The notice which was admitted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and was listed this week but could not be discussed due to disruptions.

The Chairman also admitted Short Duration Discussion on prices including that of petroleum products. The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has raised this issue.

46 people were killed after Cyclone Gaja hit 12 districts of Tamil Nadu in November. The cyclone also caused widespread damage to property and livestock. The Centre has approved Rs 353.70 crore as an interim relief fund to Tamil Nadu. While the cyclonic storm Titli that occurred on October 11 and October 12 caused an extensive damage to the houses, standing crops and plantations, thereby adversely affecting the farmers in the state of Odisha. The animal husbandry, fisheries, handloom and sericulture sectors were also affected severely. (ANI)