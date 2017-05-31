Cyclone Mora: Heavy rain causes flood in Manipur

[India], May 31 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in the past three days in Manipur triggered panic among residents after water bodies including rivers and lakes were swollen, causing flash flooding in many parts of Imphal.

It has been reported that several houses were damaged in different parts of the state due to continuous rainfall.

Many places in Khurai and Wangkhei of Imphal East have remained inundated with flood waters.

Localities like Khurai Puthiba, Khurai Chingabam, Khurai Tellipati and Lainingthou Luwangba Laishang (temple) and a community hall have been submerged under several feet of flood waters.

Local MLAs, Sushildro, Parliamentary Secretary Home and Okram Henry took stock of the Sekmai Dam. The cyclonic storm Mora reached Northeast on Tuesday. The storm reached neighbouring Mizoram on Tuesday after it hit Bangladesh's Chittagong. Due to the cyclonic storm, many parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As many as 80 houses were damaged in Mizoram's Saihah district after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed the state yesterday. Incessant rains during the last couple of days have caused flooding in many areas of Thoubal and Kakching districts. The biggest threat to life and properties in Kakching district was received from the swelling Sekmai river which runs across Kakching, Keirak and Wabagai and its continuous overflowing has submerged vast spans of land, including residential areas and cultivated fields. The water level of the rivers ascended suddenly this morning and breached the banks at Wabagai Thingel Leikai creating a massive opening 70 metres long. The stream of flood water submerged around 50 houses, 60 pairs of agricultural land, homesteads and fish ponds. On the other hand, in Thoubal district, the Wangjing river burst at the banks in twoplaces namely Wanjing Sorokhaibam Leikai and Khundrakpam Leikai at around 6.30 pm in the evening yesterday inundating around 300 houses in the localities. However, there are no reports about loss of human lives due to the floods. (ANI)