Cyclone Mora: MeT alerts north-eastern states

Guwahati: In the wake of deadly cyclone Mora, Assam's Meteorological Department in Guwahati on Tuesday issued a warning and alerted all the north-eastern states.

Swift and strong winds along with heavy rainfalls are most likely to occur in the north-east.

There is a sudden change in the weather of a major riverine port city (Guwahati). The state is witnessing light rains from the last night (Monday).

Deputy Director General of Meteorological Department of Assam, Sanjay O Neill Shaw told ANI, "We have issued a bulletin regarding a severe cyclonic storm Mora at 1430 IST, today (Tuesday). The cyclonic storm Mora is severe and has moved past the coastal areas of Bangladesh and is heading towards north east during past six hours at the speed of 32Km/h. The present location of the cyclone is about 60 kilometers of northeast of Chittagong and 120 kilometers southwest of Aizawl. It is highly likely that in the subsequent six hours it will get converted into deep depression."

He further said that partial loss might take place in Tripura and Mizoram and major damage can happen to roads, power supply and communication system. "Certain trees like Papaya and Banana along with certain orchids might also be affected," he added. The monsoon has already marked its entry in Kerala and posts that the monsoon arrived in the north east as well. Some parts of Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram have witnessed rainfalls. There's an enormous probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the north east for the upcoming five days.