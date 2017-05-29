Cyclone Mora won't bring any immediate danger to India: Met Dept.

Kolkata: The Meteorological Department on Monday said that Cyclone Mora which will be hitting Bangladesh by tomorrow morning is not expected to bring any immediate danger to India.

A. K. Sen, a scientist at the Met department said that Mora might affect North-Eastern states and bring strong wind and shower in parts of West Bengal.

"Cyclone Mora is over East Central Bay and adjoining North east Bay. It is moving gradually towards north-eastwards. Cyclone Mora expected to hit Bangladesh coast by tomorrow morning or noon. We don't find any immediate danger due to Mora in India," said Sen.

"Cyclone Mora will cause damages mostly in Bangladesh, but damages also expected in North Eastern states. Kolkata and suburbs may expect strong winds throughout the day tomorrow, districts of Gangetic West Bengal to receive rain," he added. The tropical cyclone formed in Bay of Bengal is set to make a landfall in Bangladesh near Chittagong in next 24 hours. North-eastern state of India including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall due to this cyclone. The sea condition along and off Andaman Islands and off West Bengal Coast would be rough. According to the forecast, the storm is going to turn into a severe one between Monday and Tuesday and would become a deep depression by May 31.