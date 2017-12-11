Cyclone Ockhi: 13 boats, 111 fishermen return to shore in Kochi

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): 13 boats and 111 fishermen who went missing after Cyclone Ockhi were returned to the shore in Kochi, on Monday.

A total of eight dead bodies were retained by the search operations carried out by Navy and Coast Guard, of which two were identified.

Unidentified bodies have been kept in General Hospital Ernakulam, Thrippunithura Taluk Hospital and Aluva Taluk Hospital.

With this, 213 boats and 2312 fishermen in total are estimated to have been brought back to the harbour, so far.

As per the government estimate, 23 boats are yet to be returned. Ernakulam District Collector has directed to complete the cleaning process in Chellanam and Vypin, the worst hit areas in the district, by December 15. He also directed to submit the details of the houses damaged completely and partially. Several naval ships have been deployed in the search and rescue operation since Cyclone Ockhi hit the southern parts of the country. (ANI)