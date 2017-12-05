Cyclone Ockhi: 14 Kerala fishermen rescued

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: As rescue operations in the wake of Ockhi cyclone entered the sixth day on Tuesday, 14 more fishermen from Kerala were rescued, officials said.

While search and rescue operations by the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and others are based off the Kochi coast, these fishermen were found near the Lakshadweep Islands.

Church officials in Thiruvananthapuram claimed 108 fishermen were still unaccounted for.

Many Kerala fishermen were reported to be stuck in Lakshadweep and Gujarat after the cyclone.

After facing flak for failing to gauge the seriousness of an India Meteorological Department weather report of November 29 and delaying rescue operations, the Kerala government was set to unveil a special rehabilitation package for the affected men. According to informed sources, the ministers for fisheries, revenue and tourism departments -- who supervised the rescue operations -- will present a detailed package at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Officials of Latin Archdiocese here told the media that 108 fishermen remained untraced. Kerala Additional Director General of Police B. Sandhya told the media that as per confirmed reports from Maharashtra, a good number of Kerala fishermen were currently putting up in that state. They went out to sea on big fishing boats and will return after taking weather reports into consideration, he said. "Arrangements have been made to give them financial assistance," said Sandhya. Communist Party of India-Marxist Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan visited the affected coastal hamlets in Kerala and assured the affected communities that their grievances would be addressed. In Delhi, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala along with state party leaders called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who assured that the Centre will be very considerate in deciding on a relief package. "We urged for a compassionate approach rather than one that strictly goes by the rules. We were promised that things will be done with an open mind," said Chennithala.