Cyclone Ockhi: 357 fishermen rescued so far; Gujarat, Maharashtra on high alert

A Navy helicopter rescues fishermen in the wake of cyclone Ockhi. Image: TV Grab

New Delhi: After crossing Lakshadweep on Sunday, cyclone Ockhi has set its course north and is expected to make landfall in Maharashtra and south Gujarat in the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert Monday, warning fishermen against venturing into the sea as coastal areas are likely to experience strong winds.

A cyclonic bulletin issued by IMD stated: “The very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi that lay centered over Eastcentral and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea, about 420 km West North West of Amini Divi, 880 km South-Southwest of Mumbai and 1090 km South-Southwest of Surat is very likely to move North-Northwestward during few hours and then recurve North Eastwards during the subsequent 48 hours and weaken gradually.”

Pankaj Kumar, principal secretary (revenue department), said cyclone Ockhi is likely to cross south Gujarat near Surat by December 5. The Gujarat government issued instructions to district magistrates, asking them to take adequate precautionary measures. NDRF teams have been put on alert and deployed at critical locations. Cyclone Ockhi, however, is likely to weaken after it makes landfall. Maharashtra is also expected to see heavy cloud cover and rainfall in the next two to three days, IMD said. On Sunday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweeted that 28 more boats carrying 321 fishermen had docked along the shores of Ratnagiri. "23 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Kerala & 2 from Karnataka. They are now docked at Mirya Bunder, Ratnagiri. All are safe now and officials are looking after them with utmost care," the CMO tweet said. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday informed that, so far, 357 fishermen, including 71 from Tamil Nadu, who had been stranded in sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued. Defence Minister reached Kanyakumari on Sunday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the cyclonic storm, which has tormented the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and now Lakshadweep islands. While addressing the media here, Sitharaman said "Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force are still engaged in rescue operations to save the lives of fishermen affected by Cyclone Ockhi." "Information has also been passed to international safety network and foreign ships to help rescue our fishermen. Meanwhile, 68 boats have reached Maharashtra coast out of which two boats were from Tamil Nadu and others from Kerala," she said. Defence Minister also said they have requested their team to widen the area under search operations, as many coastal villages have informed them that fishermen who went 15 days ago have not yet returned. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu authorities yesterday stated that the total number of deaths caused due to cyclone Ockhi has reached 19. The state department also said that at least 690 people have been rescued so far while 96 were still missing. It further stated that 63 people have been hospitalized while 74 houses have been fully damaged and 1,122 houses have been partially damaged. The deadly cyclone, which has claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds.