Cyclone Ockhi brings clouds, downpour to Rajasthan

Jaipur: Clouds shielded the Jaipur sky and a cold breeze kept people packed inside their houses on Tuesday due to the severe impact of cyclonic storm Ockhi.

According to Met Department officials, the cyclone makes an impact on the far-flung regions also and therefore cold wave and clouds gripped Rajasthan as well as Madhya Pradesh.

Some parts of the states also witnessed downpour.

The weather will remain harsh on Wednesday also. However, the cyclone is expected to weaken significantly in the next 24 hours as it approaches the coastline of Gujarat.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday will be 22 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be 15 degrees. Meanwhile, from Thursday, the weather will be clear. Nights will turn colder in Rajasthan while days will be warmer from Thursday onwards, said Met officials.