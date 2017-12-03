Cyclone Ockhi: Death toll rises to 19

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu revenue control room on Sunday stated that the total number of deaths caused due to cyclone Ockhi has reached 19.

The state department also said that at least 690 people were rescued, while 96 were still missing.

It further stated that 63 people were hospitalized, while 74 houses were fully damaged and 1122 houses were partially damaged.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway in Kerala's Trivandrum, where at least 197 people have been rescued and 11 deaths have been reported so far.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Kanyakumari to take stock of the situation in the wake of the cyclonic storm, which has tormented the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and now Lakshadweep. Sitharaman, along with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, senior ministers, officers of the Indian Navy, coastguard and district officials, reviewed the current situation. The deadly cyclone, which has claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. (ANI)