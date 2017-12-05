Cyclone Ockhi expected to hit Surat, shows signs of weakening

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad on Tuesday said the cyclonic storm, Ockhi, was showing signs of decrease in intensity and that it was expected to hit Surat today.

"Cyclone Ockhi is currently around 350 km south-SW of Surat. It is expected to cross tonight. It is showing signs of decrease in intensity. We have issued a heavy rainfall alert in the coastal districts only for tonight. The wind speed is expected to be around 65-70 kmph when the cyclone crosses," Jayant Sarkar, Director, IMD Ahmedabad told ANI.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today chaired a meeting in Surat to oversee the preparedness in wake of Cyclone Ockhi. "We have kept the communication lines open. We are trying to monitor that no water logging takes place and the water supply is in ample amount," Rupani said. Also, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC) has asked the Chief Electoral Officer of the state to prepare a contingency plan in the wake of the cyclone and to ensure that those affected and rehabilitated should be able to vote. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also took to Twitter to apprise he had spoken with the health minister of Gujarat and had assured of medical support by the Centre. "I have spoken to Health Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat regarding #CycloneOckhi , and have assured them that all support will be extended by the Centre, in terms of medicines and medical teams," Nadda tweeted. I have spoken to Health Ministers of TamilNadu and Gujarat regarding #CycloneOckhi , and have assured them that all support will be extended by the Centre, in terms of medicines and medical teams. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 5, 2017 The deadly cyclone, which has claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. (ANI)