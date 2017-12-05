Cyclone Ockhi headed to Gujarat: PM Modi tells BJP cadres to 'help people'

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was closely following the advances of Cyclone Ockhi and appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party workers across the state to "provide all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens," in a tweet.

Election rallies to be addressed by top BJP leaders in Gujarat for the upcoming Assembly elections have also been cancelled.

As per the latest forecast released by the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, the cyclone is now just 390 kms away from Surat.

Hitting out at the Congress, the prime minister said "the party couldn't properly handle natural calamities including the 2013 earthquake in Kedarnath". Continuously monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the country due to #CycloneOckhi. Spoke to all relevant authorities and officials. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017 "The BJP government had managed (to handle) all natural calamities, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake (in Gujarat) and is all prepared for Cyclone Ockhi," Modi said addressing a rally in coastal Jamnagar. "The BJP government had managed (to handle) all natural calamities, including the 2001 Bhuj earthquake (in Gujarat) and is all prepared for Cyclone Ockhi," Modi said addressing a rally in coastal Jamnagar. He said the Congress delayed taking stock of the situation after a cyclone had hit Jamnagar 20 years ago. He said the Congress delayed taking stock of the situation after a cyclone had hit Jamnagar 20 years ago. "A cyclone had hit Jamnagar around 20 years ago. For days, the Congress had no time to take stock of the situation in Jamnagar. (Then Congress MP) Urmilaben (Patel) could not visit the place (due to public anger)," Modi said. "A cyclone had hit Jamnagar around 20 years ago. For days, the Congress had no time to take stock of the situation in Jamnagar. (Then Congress MP) Urmilaben (Patel) could not visit the place (due to public anger)," Modi said. Referring to the 1993 Latur earthquake in neighbouring Maharashtra, Modi said, "I challenge the people talking about the country's development to assess the situation of places 5-10 years after they were hit by a natural calamity. Latur earthquake occurred 20 years go, but the impact is still seen". Referring to the 1993 Latur earthquake in neighbouring Maharashtra, Modi said, "I challenge the people talking about the country's development to assess the situation of places 5-10 years after they were hit by a natural calamity. Latur earthquake occurred 20 years go, but the impact is still seen". Modi said reconstruction of Kedarnath was initiated by him after the BJP came to power. Modi said reconstruction of Kedarnath was initiated by him after the BJP came to power. "Earthquake and floods occurred in Kedarnath five years ago (and) it was only after I visited there as the prime minister after the BJP formed its government that I launched its rebuilding exercise," he said. "Earthquake and floods occurred in Kedarnath five years ago (and) it was only after I visited there as the prime minister after the BJP formed its government that I launched its rebuilding exercise," he said. He also referred to earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclone in Odisha, apparently the destructive cyclone of 1999. He also referred to earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclone in Odisha, apparently the destructive cyclone of 1999. "In the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat...Kutch, Jamnagar, Patan, Banaskantha...the entire region was badly affected. The world said Gujarat will not recover. But I can today say with pride that the BJP government here pulled it (the state) out of the shadow of destruction and made it take strides in development," the PM said. "In the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat...Kutch, Jamnagar, Patan, Banaskantha...the entire region was badly affected. The world said Gujarat will not recover. But I can today say with pride that the BJP government here pulled it (the state) out of the shadow of destruction and made it take strides in development," the PM said. He said the BJP governments at Centre and Gujarat are prepared to tackle the situation when Cyclone Ockhi hits coastal Gujarat, likely around tomorrow midnight. He said the BJP governments at Centre and Gujarat are prepared to tackle the situation when Cyclone Ockhi hits coastal Gujarat, likely around tomorrow midnight.