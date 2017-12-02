Cyclone Ockhi: Heavy rains to lash southern Tamil Nadu from Tuesday

Chennai: The city and its suburbs can expect heavy to very heavy rain from Tuesday as a "well-marked low pressure area over the South Andaman sea and adjoining Strait of Malacca is likely to become a depression by Sunday". The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Saturday and said rainfall would reduce until the next weather system approaches the Tamil Nadu coast.

Area cyclone warning centre director S Balachandran said, "By Monday or Tuesday, the low-pressure system is very likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu and the South Andhra Pradesh coast." City received 100cm rain since October

The Central Water Commission, meanwhile, said the pouring might trigger a rapid rise in the water level of rivers in Kerala and Tami Nadu and had advised the states to monitor the water levels in all the major river sytems in the states. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said there was a 25% chance the well-marked low pressure area could turn into a cyclone. Palawat said Cyclone Ockhi, which passed the southern peninsula, had drained the energy in the region. "It is rare for two cyclones to form one after another in such short duration. But there is a good chance that the system could intensify into a deep depression, bringing very heavy rainfall in Chennai," he said. Cyclone Ockhi brought exceptionally heavy rainfall in southern Tamil Nadu, wreaking extensive damage. During the 24 hours between 8.30am on Thursday and 8.30am on Friday, Papanasam in Tirunelveli was virtually drowned, receiving 45cm of rain, while Manimutharu (Tirunelveli district) received 38cm, Mylaudy (Kanyakumari district) 19cm, Gudalur (Theni district) 16cm and Watrap (Virudhunagar) 15cm all received copious rain. In Chennai, during the same period, the DGP's Office on the Marina received 8cm rainfall, Anna University and Nungambakkam received 7cm each, while Chennai Airport got 5cm of rain. Balachandran said, "More rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday. Heavy rainfall can be expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul." Every year, Chennai on average receives 80cm of rainfall during the northeast monsoon from October to December. This year, since October, the city has already recorded nearly 100cm of rain. However, despite the excess rainfall, the four reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city's residents still only have a combined storage of 45% of the total capacity.