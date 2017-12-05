Cyclone Ockhi: ICG continues to provide assistance to stranded fishermen

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): As Cyclone Ockhi weakened over the sea area with landfall over south Gujarat and north Maharashtra, the Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have continued the efforts to locate and provide assistance to the stranded fishermen at the sea.

During the ongoing search and rescue operation, a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft on the search mission sighted a cluster of fishing boats in sea area of the Lakshadweep Islands.

The Coast Guard ship, Samrat, was immediately diverted to provide assistance to the fishing boats. ICGS Samrat on reaching the indicated position in the morning today located 15 fishing boats with 14 belonging to Tamil Nadu and one belonging to Kerala respectively.

During the rescue operations, 184 crew members of these fishing boats were provided assistance of food and water. It was also found that three fishermen out of these were severely dehydrated and critical first aid was provided by the ship to stabilise the vitals. ICGS Samrat further has been directed to vector the fishing boats to shelter area near the Bitra Island. The Coast Guard Region (West) is maintaining extensive search and rescue efforts for the stranded fishermen by deploying over 22 surface platforms and five aircrafts. An international lookout notice has also been raised by the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai for informing the Merchant vessels to report position of stranded fishing boats/survivours in the effected sea area of the cyclone. In the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi, the Indian Coast Guard till date in the western region has saved 367 precious lives at the sea. The deadly cyclone, which has claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. (ANI)