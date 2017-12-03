Cyclone Ockhi: Indian Coast guards continue rescue operation

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): As Cyclone Ockhi still posed threat, the coast guards in different locations continued their efforts to rescue fishermen stranded at sea, on Sunday.

"As Coast Guard continues its efforts for rescue of stranded fishermen at sea, two ships of Coast Guard viz. ICGS Sarathi and ICGS Samar have saved ten lives by rendering timely assistance and taking survivors onboard," said a press release by the Indian Coast Guard.

It further said that Coast Guard Chetak Helicopter, deployed from Kochi has picked up one survivor from sea and brought him safely to land.

"Another Coast Guard Ship Aryaman has located a stranded fishing boat with nine survivors and it is being towed to safety," Indian Coast Guard stated. Coast Guard District Headquarters in L&M islands has also reported that about twenty boats with 203 people onboard who have taken shelter to various islands in and near Lakshwadweep and regular contact is maintained with them to ascertain their well being. Cyclone Ochki is now passing through L&M and is likely to recurve northwards towards Gujarat and Maharashtra Coast. Accordingly, all coastal states and sea going community have been issued advisory by coast guard to take precaution against the weather conditions expected in coming days. Yesterday, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the reports of thousands of fishermen stranded in the cyclone were false and the number of missing Tamil Nadu fishermen was 97. "The Indian Navy, India Coast Guard, Indian Air Force, have rescued fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala too. Per the letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, missing Tamil Nadu fishermen is 97. Rescue operations are continuing" she said in a tweet. Sitharaman further said at least 71 fishermen have been rescued from Tamil Nadu till now. "The Coast Guard is at it, with all its strength to rescue the rest. Hoping for good news soon," she tweeted. Yesterday the India Meteorological Department claimed that cyclone Ockhi would intensify in the next 36 hours and move Northwest in the next three to four days. Cyclone Ockhi has lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Seven people, five in Trivandrum and one each in Kollam and Kasaragod districts have died. (ANI)