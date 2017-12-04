Cyclone Ockhi: Indian Navy continues rescue operations

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday continued the search and rescue operations for the fourth day over Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy (L&M) Islands in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Ockhi.

Ten naval ships, including capital ships like Chennai and Kolkata, were deployed over Southeast Arabian Sea and L&M islands.

In addition, eight aircrafts including long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8I were deployed throughout the day.

Total 55 persons were rescued on Sunday taking the total rescued persons to 145.

INS Kalpeni rescued fishing vessel (FV) Gracias with thirteen survivours and handed them over to the Kollam district collector. INS Sharda rescued nine persons from FV Albus at Kavaratti. The ship then continued the rescue operations and saved another 12 persons from FV Infant Jesus off Kavaratti. INS Chennai rescued 12 persons from FV Lord of Ocean north of Kavaratti and eight more persons from FV Jahova Hosseno off Chetlet island. Jahovah vessel belonging to L&M islands had been missing for three days and was found after persistent search operations by naval ships. All 20 personnel are being escorted to safety to Kavaratti Island. INS Shardul has disembarked all HADR material at Minicoy. The ship is equipped with Diving team and a Chetak for carrying out additional SAR operations. INS Kolkata rescued nine persons from FV Akash 20 miles off Kapeni and personnel were brought to safety to Kavratti by naval Sea King helicopter. One body was recovered by INS Kalpeni off Kollam and the same was handed over to civil authorities at Kollam by naval Sea King helicopter. Three survivours rescued by Coast Guard Ship Samar have been air lifted to Kochi by Sea King B Indian Naval ships Chennai, Trikand and Kolkata are stationed around the islands with HADR materials. The ships are equipped with desalination plants and will be able to provide the islands fresh water as and when required. The total relief material carried would sustain approximately 5,000 persons for over a period of seven days. Additionally, all naval units in the vicinity of L&M have been directed to provide fresh water in consultation with local administration. All other ships at the disposal of the Indian Navy are continuing the Search and Rescue operations along the Kerala coast and around the L&M Islands in a systematic and planned manner to provide immediate aid to any person, vessel or boat in distress. (ANI)