Cyclone Ockhi intensifies, rains lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram : Cyclone Ockhi that has created massive destruction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is now moving towards Lakshwadeep Islands where a 'red warning' has been issued.





The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in both the states.





The depression in Southwest Bay of Bengal had snowballed into the cyclonic storm- Ockhi. The cyclone has so far claimed the lives of nine people in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.



The deadly storm has killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people. The Indian Navy assets have sighted twenty four people stranded at the sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, and efforts are underway to rescue all of them.

On the other hand seven people were picked up by the vessel MV ENERGY ORPHEUS, while other four were rescued by Indian Navy Ship (INS) JAMUNA and three by trawler in the area.

Two have been rescued by helicopter, which is progressing further to rescue six more.

The Navy said two are being rescued by MV KUNLUNSHAN at the moment.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Director General (DG) of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and reviewed the situation in areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Director General (DG) of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and reviewed the situation in areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi.

On the other hand, five Navy ships have been deployed from Kochi, while two ships are on standby in Lakshadweep.

Two Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships each have also been deployed from Kochi and Tuticorin. The Indian Navy assets have sighted twenty four people stranded at the sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, and efforts are underway to rescue all of them. The cyclone has created widespread havoc, bringing normal life to a halt. Hence, schools in Chennai, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Madurai, Theni, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur will remain closed today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announceed ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of people who died in rain related incidents in Kanyakumari district.