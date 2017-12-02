Cyclone Ockhi kills 16 in Kerala, Tamil Nadu; 218 fishermen rescued

New Delhi: Heavy rains continue to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu, claiming 16 lives and crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep. The Navy and Coast Guard have rescued as many as 218 Kerala fishermen who were stranded at due to inclement weather.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of those killed in rain-related incidents. Over 1,200 persons affected by the heavy rain in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of the state, have been lodged in relief camps. To expedite relief works in the worst hit Kanyakumari, two teams of National Disaster Response Force and seven teams of state disaster response agency have been deputed. In Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts, heavy rains and gusty winds uprooted 579 trees.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain lashed Tirunelveli. Traffic halted on the Karupanthurai - Melapalyam link road as the low-lying bridge was submerged in Thamirabarani river (01.12.2017) #CycloneOckhi pic.twitter.com/OiLSbWNErZ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2017 Torrential wind and rain unleashed by Cyclone Ockhi has shut down schools in Chennai where conditions are set to worsen. Power has been cut for millions in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. India's eastern coast is prone to seasonal storms that wreak immense damage between April and December. In 1999, more than 8,000 people were killed when a cyclone battered Orissa. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that the heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu and Kerala might trigger a rapid rise in the water level of rivers in the two southern states. A CWC advisory said the west-flowing rivers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzzha and Ernakulam in Kerala were likely to rise over the next 24 hours and then, slowly fall as the rains reduced. However, the rivers in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari were likely to remain in a "high flood" situation during the period. The Papanasam and Manimutharu dams in Tamil Nadu were likely to get heavy inflows due to the rainfall for the next 12 to 24 hours. The east-flowing Tambraparani river was likely to rise all along its course in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of the state during the next two-three days. The very severe #CycloneOckhi continued to maintain its strength over #Lakshadweep. The system may intensity further and move across the Islands. Thereafter, it may recurve northeastwards. #OckhiCyclone #Ockhi — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) December 2, 2017 In Kerala, two fishermen died while 218 others were safely evacuated in rescue operations jointly launched by the Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard in the seas off the state as heavy rains lashed the area under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. Cyclonic storm Ockhi had hit the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, and caused widespread destruction in the southern districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The rescue operations that began on Friday morning comprised 11 ships of the Navy, Coast Guard and Coastal Police, six helicopters and two Dornier aircraft.