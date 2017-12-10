Cyclone Ockhi: Lok Sabha Dy Speaker requests Centre to intensify rescue operations

[India], December 10 (ANI): AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, requesting her to intensify rescue operations in Cyclone Ockhi affected areas, especially Kanyakumari.

Talking to ANI, the AIADMK leader said, "On behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami, I met the Defence Minister requesting to intensify rescue operation in Kanyakumari, which is severely affected by Cyclone Ockhi. We need the support of Centre."

He added that the Tamil Nadu Government was taking all steps to help the fishermen community there.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence on Saturday said no stranded boats, fishermen or floating bodies were found as the search operation 'OP Sahayam' of Southern Naval Command persisted for the tenth day over Southeast Arabian Sea and L&M islands.

The ministry, in a statement, said, "In the past 72 hours, search area was increased up to the coast of Maldives. However, no stranded boats, fishermen or floating bodies have been found in this duration. "

The INS Kalpeni carried out an exhaustive search in areas extending up to 150 miles Northwest of Lakshadweep and Minicoy (L&M) islands to the coast of Calicut and thereafter Kochi.

However, no distressed fishing vessels or floating bodies were found.

According to the statement, Thiruvananthapuram Sub collector Divya S. Iyer, along with four local fishermen, would be joining the deep sea search operations off Vizhinjam port on Sunday morning.

"A total of 3,25,000 square miles have been searched and sanitised by Indian Naval assets for providing SAR since the calamity 'Ockhi' struck the L & M islands and Southeast Arabian Sea," it said. (ANI)