Cyclone Ockhi: Storm to hit Surat at midnight

A sight of what Ockhi has wrought in Kerala.

: Cyclone Ockhi today moved closer to the southern coast near Surat in Gujarat and is expected to make a landfall in the state around midnight, said officials. As per the latest forecast released by the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, the cyclone is now just 390 km away from Surat and is approaching Gujarat steadily and now lies centred in the Arabian Sea just 390 km away from Surat.

It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, an official of the MeT centre said. As per the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department issued today, the cyclone is expected to hit the coastline near Surat by tonight.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, weaken gradually and cross south Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a deep depression by the night of December 5," said the latest IMD bulletin.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra and south Gujarat. As predicted by the weathermen, several districts today received light rain since morning, even as almost the entire state witnessed overcast skies.