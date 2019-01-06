Cyclone 'Pabuk' to hit Andaman Islands, orange alert sounded

[India] Jan 6 (ANI): An "Orange" alert has been sounded in the Andaman Islands as cyclonic storm 'Pabuk' is expected to hit the archipelago later in the day.

The orange warning means people should "be prepared" for the bad or extreme weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm is likely to cross the Andaman Islands late on Sunday night with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

"The cyclonic storm 'PABUK' over Andaman Sea and neighbourhood moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past six hours. .It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andaman Islands by tonight as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph," IMD said in its bulletin.

After hitting Andaman, Pakub is likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken gradually thereafter. Rainfall is also expected to lash the Andaman Islands. The IMD, in its advisory, issued a warning of damage to communication lines, thatched houses and power. The weather forecast has urged the residents to remain indoors or in safe places. It also advised fishermen not to venture into the Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal during the same period. The IMD also suggested suspension of fishing operation over the Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal till January 7 and over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on January 8. (ANI)