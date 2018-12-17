Cyclone 'Phethai' likely to make landfall in coastal Andhra tomorrow

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday confirmed that the Phethai cyclone has intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the Bay of Bengal and is "very likely" to cross Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada on Monday.

However, the IMD clarified that due to "unfavourable environmental conditions", the cyclone will "weaken slightly before making landfall".

In a statement, the IMD said, "The Cyclonic storm 'PHETHAI' over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of 26 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada during December 17 afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross coast as a cyclonic storm".

A warning of heavy rainfall over isolated areas in coastal Andhra, north Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, south Chhattisgarh, and the Gangetic West Bengal, as well as strong wind warnings for south Andhra, north Tamil Nadu, and coastal Puducherry, were also issued. The IMD further predicted damage to thatched huts, minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches, major damage to Kutcha and damage to Pucca roads, uprooting of small trees and some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards, apart from sea water inundation in low lying areas after erosion of Kutcha embankments. (ANI)