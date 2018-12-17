Cyclone Phethai to weaken into deep depression, wind speed touches nearly 75 kmph

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Gushing winds at nearly 75 kilometres per hour (kmph) have wreaked havoc along and off central Andhra Pradesh coast, with trees and mobile towers being uprooted due to the cyclonic storm 'Phethai'.

Strong wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph will prevail during the subsequent nine hours, with the cyclone likely to weaken into a deep depression, according to a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone crossed Andhra Pradesh coast, 25 km south of Yanam and 40 km south of Kakinada between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm today. It lay centered at 2.30 pm over coastal Andhra Pradesh, close to Yanam and 25 km south of Kakinada. It is very likely to move northeastwards and emerge into the west-central Bay of Bengal off Kakinada coast during the next three hours, the IMD said.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, weaken further and again cross Andhra Pradesh coast close to Tuni, during the late evening, as a deep depression with a wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting 75 kmph," it added. Real-Time Governance CEO Babu A said that over 25,000 people were shifted to relief camps. In addition, people residing in cyclone-prone areas have been alerted. Several areas in East Godavari district received heavy rainfall, and stray incidents of uprooting of trees and electric poles were reported at some places. As the officials were alerted well in advance, they restored the power supply by replacing the damaged poles immediately. In the view of the rainfall due to the cyclone, the Indian Railways has cancelled 22 passenger trains, rescheduled one and partially cancelled one train. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours, as torrential rains are likely in the region. The IMD has also issued an orange warning for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam district of Puducherry, with rainfall likely to occur at most places. Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Nara Lokesh has been monitoring the relief efforts from the RTG Command Centre here and is coordinating with multiple departments to avoid loss of life and property. "Been monitoring the relief efforts from the RTG Command Centre and coordinating with multiple departments to avoid loss of life and property following #CyclonePhethai's landfall. The experience of managing #Hudhud and #Titli is definitely coming in handy," Lokesh tweeted earlier today. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Indian Navy has started preparing for rescue operations post-landfall. The Navy has announced that helicopters and aircraft will be flown to undertake an aerial survey for relief and rescue operations. Moreover, the state government, in its advisory, has asked people not to come out of their houses until the storm crosses the coast. It further asked residents to move to rehabilitation centers immediately and people in the lowland to immediately move to safe places. Banana farmers and horticulture farmers have been advised to cover the grain with tarpaulin to avoid damage. (ANI)