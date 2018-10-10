Cyclone Titli: Centre assures support, reviews preparedness

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of preparatory measures in the wake of impending landfall of the cyclonic storm Titli along the coast between Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh by Thursday morning.

During the meeting, Cabinet Secretary underlined the need for storage of adequate food, fuel as well as maintaining power supply and telecommunication lines and suggested that the States take advance action in this regard. He also assured Centre's full support to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The meeting was attended by the senior officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Defence, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Integrated Defence Staff (IDS). The States of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal participated over video conference represented by the respective Chief Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries.

The States informed about measures taken for evacuation of people from the vulnerable areas to safer places, issue of warnings to the fishermen not to venture out into the sea and stocking of adequate food, essential items and fuel supplies, as also preventive measures such as closure of schools and colleges. District and local officials have been alerted.

NDRF has deployed 14 teams in Odisha, four teams in Andhra and three teams in West Bengal along with necessary rescue equipments. Additional teams have been put on standby in the respective areas likely to be affected. In addition, the three states have deployed their own rescue teams along with power boats. Army, Navy and coastguard have also been put on standby so that they can be deployed at short notice as per requirement.

Indian Meteorological Department classified 'Titli' as a very severe cyclonic storm with very high wind speeds and it is forecast to hit the coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam in Odisha between 6 AM to 9 AM on October 11, 2018. The wind speed at the time of landfall is predicted in the range of 145-165 km per hour.

After the landfall, the cyclonic storm is expected to re-curve north-eastwards and move long Odisha coast towards Gangetic West Bengal and will cause heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)