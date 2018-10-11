Cyclone Titli: Fishing boat with 5 fishermen capsizes

[India], Oct 11 ANI: A fishing boat with five fishermen onboard capsized at Odisha's Gopalpur on Thursday owing to severe cyclonic storm Titli. However, the India Coast Guard Disaster and Rescue team rescued all the five fishermen.

Earlier on Thursday, the cyclone made landfall at Gopalpur and caused 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri districts of Odisha. Damage of thatched and asbestos houses, street lights, roads blockage due to falling of trees was also reported in Ganjam district.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will also experience heavy downpour today, which could result in flooding, and strong winds. The IMD further stated that the cyclonic storm is expected to turn into a "deep depression" by Friday morning. "It (cyclone Titli) is very likely to move northwestwards for next 12 hours and then re-curve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha. It is very likely to weaken gradually becoming severe cyclonic storm around noon, cyclonic storm around evening of today and a deep depression by morning of tomorrow, October 12, 2018," IMD said. Meanwhile, 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in several districts of Odisha, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapada, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsingjpur, Balasore, Jajpur, Khurdha and Sambalpur. Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has also deployed its teams in nine districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Kalahandi. Fire services team are also on alert to respond at short notice of the district administration. As of now, around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and 1,112 relief camps have been set up for the evacuees in the shelters. The situation is being closely monitored at different levels.(ANI)