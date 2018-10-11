Cyclone Titli to weaken gradually with time: IMD

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): The 'very severe cyclonic storm', Titli, which made landfall near Gopalpur district in Odisha this morning will weaken gradually and is expected to turn into a "deep depression" by Friday morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

"It (cyclone Titli) is very likely to move northwestwards for next 12 hours and then re-curve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha. It is very likely to weaken gradually becoming severe cyclonic storm around noon, cyclonic storm around evening of today and a deep depression by morning of tomorrow, October 12, 2018," IMD stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Odisha's Gopalpur and Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam reported surface wind speed of 126 kmph at 04:30 am and 59 kmph at 03:30 am respectively.

The cyclonic storm caused 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri districts of Odisha. Damage of thatched and asbestos house, street lights, roads blockage due to falling of trees, has been reported in Ganjam district. Further, minor damage to power and communication has also been reported in the district.

Meanwhile, 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in several districts of Odisha, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapada, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsingjpur, Balasore, Jajpur, Khurdha and Sambalpur.

Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has also deployed its teams in nine districts--Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Kalahandi. Fire services team are also on alert to respond at short notice of the district administration. Several preparedness measures have also been taken to ward off any untoward situations.

A total of 30 District Emergency Operation Centres have been activated to track and respond to the cyclonic storm effectively. 300 Powerboats of Special Relief Organisation have been kept ready for relief operation while 879 multi-purpose cyclone or flood shelters have been kept in readiness for sheltering people to be evacuated.

Meanwhile, all government officials have been directed to stay in headquarters and not to avail leave. All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will also remain closed till October 12.

As of now, around 3,00,000 people have been evacuated and 1112 relief camps have been opened for the evacuees in the shelters. The situation is being closely monitored at different levels. (ANI)